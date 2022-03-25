Shimla to have cycling Centre of Excellence

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 24

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Youth Services and Sports Department of Himachal Pradesh, is all set to build a National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Shimla to train athletes in mountain terrain biking and bicycle motocross. The collaboration between the Centre and the state to set up this world-class facility was formalised with the signing of a memorandum of understanding here today.

World-class infra The centre will have world-class infrastructure, a state-of-the-art sports science high performance centre, Olympic-level track and coaches of international repute.

India’s best cyclists and local sporting talent can train at the centre. Due to the hilly terrain that the sport needs, Shimla emerged as the preferred choice for the centre.

The idea to build the state-of-the-art facility in Shimla was initiated by Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association. The associate has been organizing cycling championship in the city for several years now.

“We have a natural advantage of having a suitable terrain and climate for promoting cycling. Once this facility comes up, we can hope to do really well in international events, including the Olympics,” said association’s president Mohit Sood. The NCOE will come up in Summerhill.

Due to the hilly terrain that the sport needs and a suitable climate for training, Shimla emerged as the preferred choice for the NCOE. “The plan also includes a residential facility for around 100 cyclists from across the country, where they will stay for six months in a year and train,” said Sood.

With the setting up of this SAI Centre of Excellence, the officials feel Shimla can become a venue for future World Championships for two cycling disciplines. The centre will have a training track with specialized features, a BMX track, a state-of-the-art indoor gymnasium, an indoor setup with virtual trainers, hostel facilities for 100 athletes, coaches and support staff.

Besides, there will be a high performance centre for Sports Science with state-of-the-art facilities such as indoor recovery pool, stream and sauna, strength and conditioning hall, a biomech lab, physiotherapy, etc.

The craze for cycling in Shimla has spiked in recent years, especially during the pandemic. “A few years back, hardly anyone was interested in cycling. Now there are around 2,000 cyclists in the city, with around 40-50 of them pursuing the sport at competitive level,” said Sood.