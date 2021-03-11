Shimla to have first escalator at Jakhu in 6 months

Shimla, June 11
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj laid the foundation stone of Shimla’s first escalator, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 7.94 crore under the Smart City project, at Jakhu.
The minister today said the construction work of the project would be undertaken by the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation and it would be completed within six months. The commencement of the project was stuck due to non-receipt of Forest Conservation Act (FCA) approval, he added.
Specifications
- Length 23.23 metre
- Width 1.65 metre
- Speed 0.5 metre/sec
Giving details of the project, he said the length and width of the first as well as the second escalator would be 23.23 metre and 1.65 metre, respectively, while they would move at a speed of 0.5 metre per second.
Bhardwaj also laid the foundation stone of the covered path from Keyman Quarter to Baba Balak Nath Temple. The path, estimated to cost Rs 2 crore, would provide an all-weather facility to the pilgrims visiting the temple. Many development works such as parking, covered paths, book cafes, etc, were being undertaken in every ward of the city Bhardwaj added.
