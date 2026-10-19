Shimla to host national symposium on sustainable agriculture

Eminent scientists, agricultural experts, academicians, researchers, students and industry representatives from across the country will deliberate on emerging challenges in plant health and innovative strategies for climate-resilient agriculture at a two-day National Symposium to be hosted by the ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (ICAR-CPRI), Shimla, on October 22 and 23.

The symposium will focus on the theme “Next-Generation Plant Health Strategies for Climate Resilience, Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture”.

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Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Convenor and Head of the Plant Protection Division, said the symposium was being jointly organised by the Indian Phytopathological Society (North Zone), Indian Potato Association, Shimla, Indian Society of Plant Pathologists, Ludhiana, Himalayan Phytopathological Society, Solan, and ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute Regional Station, Shimla.

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He said Dr SS Chahal, former Vice-Chancellor of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, Rajasthan, would attend the inaugural session as the chief guest. Dr Swarup Kumar Chakrabarti, former Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya, West Bengal, and Dr HS Baweja, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan, would attend as guests of honour, he added.

The two-day scientific programme will feature keynote addresses, invited lectures, technical sessions, oral and poster presentations, and scientific award sessions. Key areas of discussion will include climate-induced plant diseases, molecular diagnostics, genomics, genome editing, biological control, integrated disease management, disease-resistant crop varieties and next-generation sustainable crop protection technologies.

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Dr Brajesh Singh, Director of CPRI, Shimla, said a major highlight of the symposium would be the Farmer-Industry-Researcher-Policy Interface, aimed at bridging the gap between scientific innovations and their practical application in farmers’ fields.

He said the interactive platform would facilitate dialogue among researchers, policymakers, agribusiness representatives and farming communities to promote technology adoption, strengthen institutional partnerships and develop practical solutions for sustainable agricultural development.

Dr Santosh Watpade, Organising Secretary, said scientists and researchers from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and other states were expected to participate in the deliberations.