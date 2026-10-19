DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla to host national symposium on sustainable agriculture

Shimla to host national symposium on sustainable agriculture

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

Eminent scientists, agricultural experts, academicians, researchers, students and industry representatives from across the country will deliberate on emerging challenges in plant health and innovative strategies for climate-resilient agriculture at a two-day National Symposium to be hosted by the ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (ICAR-CPRI), Shimla, on October 22 and 23.

The symposium will focus on the theme “Next-Generation Plant Health Strategies for Climate Resilience, Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture”.

Advertisement

Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Convenor and Head of the Plant Protection Division, said the symposium was being jointly organised by the Indian Phytopathological Society (North Zone), Indian Potato Association, Shimla, Indian Society of Plant Pathologists, Ludhiana, Himalayan Phytopathological Society, Solan, and ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute Regional Station, Shimla.

Advertisement

He said Dr SS Chahal, former Vice-Chancellor of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, Rajasthan, would attend the inaugural session as the chief guest. Dr Swarup Kumar Chakrabarti, former Vice-Chancellor of Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya, West Bengal, and Dr HS Baweja, Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan, would attend as guests of honour, he added.

The two-day scientific programme will feature keynote addresses, invited lectures, technical sessions, oral and poster presentations, and scientific award sessions. Key areas of discussion will include climate-induced plant diseases, molecular diagnostics, genomics, genome editing, biological control, integrated disease management, disease-resistant crop varieties and next-generation sustainable crop protection technologies.

Advertisement

Dr Brajesh Singh, Director of CPRI, Shimla, said a major highlight of the symposium would be the Farmer-Industry-Researcher-Policy Interface, aimed at bridging the gap between scientific innovations and their practical application in farmers’ fields.

He said the interactive platform would facilitate dialogue among researchers, policymakers, agribusiness representatives and farming communities to promote technology adoption, strengthen institutional partnerships and develop practical solutions for sustainable agricultural development.

Dr Santosh Watpade, Organising Secretary, said scientists and researchers from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and other states were expected to participate in the deliberations.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts