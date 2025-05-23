Shimla to launch digital birth & death certificate service

Residents of Shimla will soon be able to access birth and death certificates from the comfort of their homes, as the Municipal Corporation is set to digitalise records dating back to 1870 up to May 2015. This move comes under the directive of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who instructed the corporation to modernise public services and reduce citizen inconvenience.

The newly developed website will allow users to generate birth and death certificates with a single click, eliminating the need to visit the corporation’s office. To access the service, citizens will be required to pay a nominal fee of Rs 50. This is a slight increase compared to the earlier offline charges of Rs 10 to Rs 15 but comes with the added convenience of home access.

The portal will also include a feature for correcting clerical errors in certificates, allowing residents to make necessary changes online. According to Surender Chauhan, Mayor of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, the website will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister upon his return from New Delhi, enabling quick public access to the services.

Previously, obtaining a death certificate involved manual paperwork and required multiple visits to the Corporation office, often taking one to two days. With the new system, the entire process will become efficient and hassle-free. The initiative will particularly benefit not only local residents but also individuals from countries like the United Kingdom, who often seek historical records.

In addition to vital records, the MC plans to expand its digital offerings to include services such as garbage collection bills and property tax payments. These steps are aimed at making civic services more accessible and transparent.

Currently, the MC holds a record of 3,11,681 certificates, including 2,37,741 birth certificates and 73,940 death certificates, all of which are being transitioned to the digital platform.