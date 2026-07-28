DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla University (APG) welcomes freshers with success mantras at orientation programme

Shimla University (APG) welcomes freshers with success mantras at orientation programme

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajendra Singh Chauhan highlights confidence, hard work and value-based education for students

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:17 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Day 1 of Orientation at Shimla University (APG). Image credit/Instagram @shimlauniversity_agu
Advertisement

The newly admitted students of Shimla University (APG) were given success mantras on the second day of the ‘Aarambh’ orientation programme held on Monday.

Advertisement

Addressing the students, Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajendra Singh Chauhan said university education was not merely about earning a degree but also an important phase in the overall development of a student’s personality. He encouraged students to face challenges with confidence and said self-belief, honesty, dedication and hard work were key to achieving success.

Advertisement

Prof Chauhan said the university aimed to provide students with academic knowledge along with practical exposure and value-based education. Highlighting the university’s academic journey and infrastructure, he said its alumni were working in government institutions, private organisations and multinational companies in India and abroad.

Advertisement

Registrar Prof R L Sharma, while addressing the students, explained the university’s motto, “Where Nature Nurtures Young Minds.” He said students should draw inspiration from nature and contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.

He also briefed students about the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, along with the university’s rules, regulations and disciplinary framework.

Advertisement

As part of the orientation programme, the university organised a medical fitness check-up for newly admitted students in collaboration with IGMC, Shimla. The health team examined students and provided basic guidance on health, fitness and overall well-being.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts