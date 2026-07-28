Shimla University (APG) welcomes freshers with success mantras at orientation programme

The newly admitted students of Shimla University (APG) were given success mantras on the second day of the ‘Aarambh’ orientation programme held on Monday.

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Addressing the students, Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajendra Singh Chauhan said university education was not merely about earning a degree but also an important phase in the overall development of a student’s personality. He encouraged students to face challenges with confidence and said self-belief, honesty, dedication and hard work were key to achieving success.

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Prof Chauhan said the university aimed to provide students with academic knowledge along with practical exposure and value-based education. Highlighting the university’s academic journey and infrastructure, he said its alumni were working in government institutions, private organisations and multinational companies in India and abroad.

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Registrar Prof R L Sharma, while addressing the students, explained the university’s motto, “Where Nature Nurtures Young Minds.” He said students should draw inspiration from nature and contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.

He also briefed students about the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, along with the university’s rules, regulations and disciplinary framework.

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As part of the orientation programme, the university organised a medical fitness check-up for newly admitted students in collaboration with IGMC, Shimla. The health team examined students and provided basic guidance on health, fitness and overall well-being.