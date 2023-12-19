Shimla unlikely to have white Christmas this year

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 18

Shimla is unlikely to witness a white Christmas this year, too. There’s a forecast of light snowfall in higher hills on December 22 and 23, but the precipitation is unlikely to reach Shimla. “A Western Disturbance is likely to hit the western Himalayan region from December 22, but it’s not going to cause much precipitation. There will be snowfall in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur and Shimla but the chances of snowfall in Shimla city are not too bright,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

Schools directed to put on hold all picnics, educational tours till Dec 31

However, the forecast of the weather taking a turn on December 22 has raised the hopes of a white Christmas among tourists and local hoteliers. Over the past few days, the tourist footfall is increasing in the city consistently.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures at most places in the state continue to be below normal. At several places, the temperatures are in minus. The lowest minimum temperature of -8.2°C was recorded at Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district. “The minimum temperatures will continue to stay below normal, which will create frosty and foggy conditions in the plains,” the Director said.

In view of frosty and foggy conditions in the plains, the Education Department has directed all schools to put on hold all picnics and educational tours till December 31.

#Shimla