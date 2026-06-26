Shimla varsity launches 34-day counselling awareness caravan

Shimla University (APG), in association with NextGen, on Thursday flagged off a 34-day Counselling Awareness Caravan from the university campus, aimed at providing career guidance, admission counselling and awareness of higher education opportunities to students across Himachal Pradesh.

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The caravan will travel across various districts of the state over the next 34 days to help students and parents make informed decisions on academic and career pathways. The campaign will focus on emerging career opportunities, scholarships, skill development and industry-oriented education.

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Usha Chauhan, Director Admissions, said the caravan will cover districts across the state and serve as a platform to guide students and parents on higher education opportunities and career options, highlighting the importance of industry-ready education in today’s competitive world.

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Gurkirpal Singh, Assistant Director, CTPL, said the initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and industry by promoting awareness of skill-based learning, professional development and career-focused academic programmes. He added the campaign will help students understand evolving the job market and make informed career choices.