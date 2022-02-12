Shimla: Vendors want all shops at Ajivika Bhawan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 11

Street vendors in the city have threatened to launch an agitation if the Municipal Corporation (MC) did not offer all shops at the Ajivika Bhawan to them. The upcoming modern shopping complex has around 220 shops and street vendors would be rehabilitated here. The civic body is planning to auction the shops that would be left after allotment to 146 street vendors, who had deposited Rs 36,000 with the MC.

The vendors, however, are alleging that the open auction of shops would amount to flouting of the already-agreed upon norms. “The MC’s decision to not allot all shops to street vendors is an anti-poor decision and it must be withdrawn,” vendors’ union president Surinder Bittu said after meeting the MC Commissioner.

Alleging that the civic body wanted to handover the shops to the already well-off, he urged the MC to withdraw the “anti-poor decision”.