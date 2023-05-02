 Shimla votes today to elect its councillors : The Tribune India

Shimla votes today to elect its councillors

Congress aims for hat-trick after it registered victories in byelections (2021) and Assembly poll (2022)

Shimla votes today to elect its councillors

The covers of the Congress and BJP (R) manifestoes for the Shimla MC elections.



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 1

Apart from deciding the fate of 102 candidates contesting the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections tomorrow, the voters will also determine whether the Congress will record a hat-trick of victories or the BJP will snap its losing streak in the hill state. The Congress thumped the BJP 4-0 in by-elections in 2021, and then followed it up with a convincing victory in the Assembly elections last year. Having endured two back-to-back defeats, the BJP will be desperate to stop the Congress juggernaut in the MC polls and head into the general elections next year with a win under its belt.

8 am to 4 pm Voting time

149 polling centres

34 number of wards

May 4 at 10 am Counting of votes

93,920 Total voters

49,759 male

44,161 female

17 documents apart from voter card accepted for voter identification

To stop the Congress from regaining control of the MC after a gap of 10 years, the BJP will rely as much on its 21-pont manifesto as on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides offering a ‘freebie’ of free 40,000 litre water and 50 per cent reduction in garbage bills, the BJP has largely focused on the usual demands such as parking lots, public toilets, checking the dog and money menace, improving drainage system, ambulance roads, etc.

The Congress, meanwhile, is banking on the performance of its government in the last four months since it was voted to power along with the 14 promises it has made in its manifesto. Among the prominent promises it has made are making Shimla clean, green and organised, making the city drug-free, clean and uninterrupted supply of water, ducting of the cables, parking and ambulance roads, etc.

“I have been a councillor from Shimla, so who would know the problems of Shimla better than me,” Sukhu said while urging the voters to vote for the Congress candidates on the eve of the voting. For Sukhu, too, the election is crucial as it’s the first elections the party is contesting with him being the Chief Minister.

The other two parties in the fray, the CPM and the AAP, are hoping to surprise the BJP and the Congress in a few wards. Even as their campaign has been low-key affair compared to the big parties, some upset wins can’t be ruled out.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

2
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

3
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

4
Haryana

Punjab’s farmer union joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

5
Entertainment

In Chandigarh, Diljit Dosanjh says he is committed to doing one Punjabi film a year

6
Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

7
World

US man guns down 5 neighbours, they had protested his shooting practice as it kept their baby awake

8
Nation

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

9
Himachal

Heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Shimla, other areas

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Don't Miss

View All
Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Top News

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths


Cities

View All

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Residents: New office timings not suitable

Fogging campaign to start soon in city

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Man involved in 200 snatching cases arrested

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Heart-wrenching scenes: 8-month-old cremates his parents, grandmother

PPCB collects sewer samples

Rare tragedy seen in life: NDRF official

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Week on, 5 held for double murder

Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies