Shimla Ward Watch Kachighatti: Haphazard parking leads to chaos

Navneet Rathore
Shimla, March 18
The lack of a proper parking space in the Kachighatti ward under the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has become a bane for people.Vehicles entering Shimla town have to face a lot of inconvenience due to frequent traffic jams caused by idle parking.
Located on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway, the ward witnesses a huge volume of traffic, including that of inter-state vehicles as well as local buses besides thousands of tourist vehicles, on a daily basis.
Due to the lack of proper parking space, people
park their vehicles on the roadside which leads to congestion on the main road, causing traffic jams.
Locals also raised concern over a non-functional public toilet at Ghoda Chowki in the ward. They said people, especially women, here had to face a lot of inconvenience. Suresh, a resident of Kachighati, said the public toilet was built more than two years ago, but it was still not made functional.
“Due to the lack of public toilet, people have no choice but to relieve themselves in the open. It’s the women who suffer the most. Multiple complaints have been filed with the Municipal Corporation in this regard, but to no avail,” he added.
Kashi, another resident of the ward, said streetlights had not been installed on the road leading to Chakkar from Bajaj Showroom due to which people face a lot of inconvenience at night. “There is always a danger of people getting injured while crossing the stretch at night,” he said.
Talking to The Tribune, Kachighati Councillor Kiran Sharma said a parking lot, having the capacity of 69 vehicles, was being built near Mahindra Showroom at a cost of Rs 1.55 crore.
She said the corporation had also directed the councillors to find out vacant spaces where parking was vehicles could be constructed.
On the issue of the non-functional public toilet, she said the water tank for the toilet had been installed. “The toilet is functional, but has not been handed over to the public. It will be opened soon,” she added.
On the lack of streetlights, Sharma said she told the new company about the work of installation as well as maintenance of streetlights across the town, of the areas where either lights had not been installed or were malfunctioning.
The councillor said new streetlights would be installed across the ward soon.
