Shimla Ward Watch Nabha: Staff crunch hits cleaning, streetlights fail to light up

Navneet Rathore

Shimla, March 28

The shortage of sanitation staff in the Nabha ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation has affected the daily cleanliness schedule with many areas being seen littered with garbage.

Located a few km from Mall Road, Nabha houses mostly residences of government officials and other staff.

People living here said though garbage from houses was collected every day, the common areas in the ward were not cleaned on a daily basis.

The residents said due to staff shortage, sanitation workers were unable to clean each and every part of the ward every day.

Jagdish, a resident of Nabha ward, said heaps of garbage could be seen at the rear of many buildings in the ward.

He added that there were also many people who do not maintain cleanliness as they throw garbage in the open. He said many times, locals themselves clean streets and adjoining areas of the ward.

Residents also rue malfunctioning streetlights in many areas, making it difficult to walk on roads at night. Jaggi, another resident of Nabha, said many times, streetlights could be seen lit during the daytime. There had been instances when streetlights were non-functional at night when these were needed the most, they added.

Nabha Councillor Simmi Nanda told The Tribune, “Though there are not enough cleaners in the ward, we ensure that cleanliness is maintained. There are six cleaners and cleanliness is taken up on alternate days.”

Nanda said of the six cleaners in the ward, one had retired, another had suffered paralysis, while another had been promoted. “The new appointments have not been made,” she added.

She said several developmental projects, including a tennis court, multi-storey parking, alternative road for ambulance and 5 MLD water tank, had been taken up in the ward.

