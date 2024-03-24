Shimla Ward Watch Tutikandi: Parking pangs, jams trouble locals

Tribune News Service

Navneet Rathore

Shimla, March 23

Vehicles parked on the roadside in the Tutikandi ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) leads to frequent jams, causing inconvenience to residents.

Tilak Raj, a resident of Tutikandi, said the ward lacked enough parking spaces due to which many people had no choice but to park their vehicles on the roadside. “This leads to frequent traffic jams besides causing inconvenience to people as well as shopkeepers, especially during the daytime,” he added.

The residents complain of the twin menace of monkeys and dogs in the Rirka area of the ward. They said the monkeys and dogs attack and bite people and turn aggressive when someone tries to shoo them away.

Sunita, a resident of the ward, said the monkeys and dogs pose a threat to people especially, the children. She said there had been many instances where they had attacked and bit children.

MC Deputy Mayor and area Councillor Uma Kaushal told The Tribune that there were ample parking spaces in the ward, but most people had more than one vehicle, which led to the parking problem.

She added the corporation had built many parking areas in the ward. The councillor added that more parking space in the ward would be carved out after finding out a suitable place.

On the issue of the monkey and dog menace, she said this was the problem across the town. “It is difficult to catch monkeys and dogs,” she said, adding that the corporation was going to start 100 per cent dog sterilisation to address the problem of stray dogs. “Efforts are being made to curb the monkey and dog menace in the town,” she added.

