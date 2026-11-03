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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla water body, Rotary Club pact for water conservation

Shimla water body, Rotary Club pact for water conservation

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:18 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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SJPNL MD Er Virender Singh Thakur and Rotary Club of Shimla Royal president Er Pankaj Dadwal after signing an MoU in Shimla.
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The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), which manages the city's water supply, has joined hands with the Rotary Club of Shimla to launch a community-driven initiative for sustainable water resource management.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two organisations here today to formalise the partnership. SJPNL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Er Virender Singh Thakur and Rotary Club of Shimla Royal president Rtr Er Pankaj Dadwal signed the agreement.

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Under the initiative, both organisations will work together to educate residents and students about responsible water use through seminars in schools, workshops and civic awareness drives.

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They will also collaborate on cleaning catchment areas, restoring natural springs and installing rainwater harvesting systems in existing buildings. The partnership will further focus on creating awareness about leak detection and encouraging residents to report leaks to strengthen infrastructure support and reduce water losses.

Both organisations will also work directly with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and ward committees to facilitate real-time updates on water supply and improve grievance redressal.

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Speaking about the partnership, Thakur said it brought together SJPNL's water supply infrastructure and the Rotary Club's community network to strengthen water conservation, protect natural resources and encourage greater public participation. "Together, SJPNL and the Rotary Club will empower citizens to actively participate in building a secure and climate-resilient water supply system for Shimla," he said.

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