Shimla water crisis: SJPNL taps two temporary water sources, but fails to meet demand

Sameer Singh

Shimla, July 13

As Shimla is facing water crisis for the past over one week, Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has tapped two temporary small rainwater sources alongside the Giri scheme.

Even today, water supply remained suspended in many parts of the city.

As per the records of the SJPNL, only 14.20 MLD (million litres per day) of water could be lifted from all the six schemes against the daily requirement of 45 MLD. Tankers have been pressed into action to provide some relief to the residents from the acute water shortage.

However, the SJPNL officials have advised residents to use water judiciously as it would take more time before the situation normalises. The Giri scheme, which accounts for approximately 40 per cent of the total water supply in the city, could provide only 1.06 MLD of water against its daily capacity of 18 MLD. Meanwhile, a maximum of 8.05 MLD water was supplied from the Gumma scheme, followed by 2.04 MLD from Churot, 1.92 MLD from Koti Brandi, 0.58 MLD from Seog and 0.55 MLD from Chairh on Thursday.

The SJPNL supplied water to Krishna Nagar, Lower Bazaar, Ram Bazaar, Kelston, Bharari, Kamna Devi and Boileauganj. The nigam officials said that there would be a slight relief as temporary rainwater sources were being tapped to meet the requirement.

However, there are still some areas that have not received water supply for the past over one week. Many residents have started collecting rainwater using buckets ad tankers while some are fetching water from the boudis.

SJPNL AGM (Water Supply) Prem Prakash Sharma said, “Turbidity levels have slightly improved now so pumping has been started. However, the silt accumulation will start again if it rains again in the coming days.”

“We have initially supplied water to areas which have been dry for the past over six days. We have written to the district administration a number of times regarding unauthorised dumping of loose soil and waste construction material near water sources. But, while enforcement is needed, awareness among people about illegal dumping is also equally important,” added Sharma.

