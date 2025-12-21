Shimla Winter Carnival: Rohanpreet to perform on opening night

Renowned playback singer Rohanpreet Singh will be the star attraction on the opening night of the third edition of the Shimla Winter Carnival, set to begin on December 24 at the historic Ridge. Popular singer Poonam Pandit will also perform on the first evening, promising a vibrant start to the much-anticipated cultural festival

Sharing details, Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surinder Chauhan said the carnival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who will attend as the chief guest. The event will commence with a Mahanati, a traditional Himachali folk dance, followed by a colourful cultural parade highlighting the state’s rich heritage and traditions.

The carnival’s cultural line-up features prominent artistes from Himachal Pradesh and beyond. On December 25, well-known Himachali folk singer Arun Justa will perform along with Rajiv Sharma. December 26 will see a performance by another noted Himachali singer, Rajesh Tyagi. The final day, December 27, will feature star performances by Rama Bharati and Inder Jeet Singh, a finalist of the popular reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Chauhan said cultural and star performances have been planned for each evening of the carnival.

Apart from musical performances, the Winter Carnival will offer a variety of attractions, including street plays, theatre performances, band shows, and the ongoing season of Voice of Himachal. Special skits focusing on awareness against drug abuse, particularly chitta, will also be staged as part of the state’s anti-drug campaign.

The Mayor added that permission has been sought from the Home Department to allow DJ music on New Year’s Eve. If approved, DJ performances will continue at the Ridge until midnight to welcome the New Year.