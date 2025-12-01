Shimla Winter Carnival to light up holiday season every year

The Shimla Winter Carnival is poised to become a permanent feature of the hill town’s festive calendar, with the state government granting approval for the event to be organised annually from December 24 to January 1. The decision, formalised through a notification issued by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, has been widely welcomed by tourists, residents and stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sector.

According to the notification, the carnival will now be held every year during the peak holiday season, aligning with Christmas, New Year’s Eve and the New Year celebrations. The responsibility for organising the event has been entrusted to the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC), giving it a formal administrative framework and continuity.

Welcoming the move, SMC Mayor Surinder Chauhan described the decision as a major boost for Shimla’s tourism-driven economy. He said the winter holiday period is among the most significant for the town, as lakhs of visitors from across the country and abroad arrive to celebrate Christmas and usher in the New Year. Holding a structured cultural carnival during this time, he noted, adds value to the tourist experience while providing a fillip to local businesses, hoteliers and service providers.

“The winter carnival ensures vibrant entertainment for visitors and makes their stay in the state capital more memorable,” Chauhan said, adding that it also helps extend tourist footfall beyond routine sightseeing by offering cultural programmes and festivities at iconic locations such as The Ridge and The Mall.

Tracing its journey, the Mayor recalled that the Shimla Winter Carnival was first organised in 2023 and inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Encouraged by its success, the event was repeated in 2024, when it was held for ten days and received an enthusiastic response from both tourists and locals. The government’s decision to institutionalise the carnival as an annual affair, Chauhan said, is expected to further stabilise and expand business activity during the holiday season.

Beyond economic benefits, the carnival also serves as a platform to showcase Himachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and local talent to a diverse audience.

On preparations for the upcoming edition, Chauhan said regular meetings are being held to finalise the event schedule and logistics. The process of selecting artists and performers is underway, while decorative work at major public spaces, including The Mall Road and The Ridge, has already begun.

Hoteliers and tourism stakeholders have also welcomed the announcement, expressing hope that the annual carnival will attract larger crowds and strengthen Shimla’s position as a premier winter holiday destination.