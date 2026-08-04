Shimla Zila Parishad chief poll deferred as all 25 members skip meeting

The election of the chairman and vice-chairman of the Shimla Zila Parishad was deferred on Monday after all 25 elected members, including those backed by the BJP and the Congress, abstained from the meeting convened to elect the office-bearers.

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Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said no member attended the meeting, forcing its cancellation. He added that a fresh date for the election would be announced shortly. While the quorum for the first meeting was two-thirds of the total strength, the next meeting will require only a 50 per cent quorum.

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With the 25-member House requiring 13 members for a majority, a couple of Independent members are expected to play a decisive role, as the BJP and the Congress are evenly poised. Shimla is the only district yet to elect its chairman and vice-chairman after the Zila Parishad election results were declared.