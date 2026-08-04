DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla Zila Parishad chief poll deferred as all 25 members skip meeting

Shimla Zila Parishad chief poll deferred as all 25 members skip meeting

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The election of the chairman and vice-chairman of the Shimla Zila Parishad was deferred on Monday after all 25 elected members, including those backed by the BJP and the Congress, abstained from the meeting convened to elect the office-bearers.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said no member attended the meeting, forcing its cancellation. He added that a fresh date for the election would be announced shortly. While the quorum for the first meeting was two-thirds of the total strength, the next meeting will require only a 50 per cent quorum.

Advertisement

With the 25-member House requiring 13 members for a majority, a couple of Independent members are expected to play a decisive role, as the BJP and the Congress are evenly poised. Shimla is the only district yet to elect its chairman and vice-chairman after the Zila Parishad election results were declared.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts