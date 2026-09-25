Shimla Zila Parishad demands national highway status for Sainj-Chopal road

The newly elected Shimla Zila Parishad on Thursday passed a resolution seeking national highway status for the Sainj-Deha-Chopal-Nerwa-Fedchpul road. The resolution will be forwarded to the state government for further action.

The resolution was passed at the first meeting of the newly elected Zila Parishad, chaired by its president Bhupender Sisodia. Members raised issues related to roads, drinking water, healthcare, bus services and rural development in their respective wards. Written complaints and questions submitted by four members were reviewed, while other issues were discussed orally with officials of the departments concerned.

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Addressing the meeting, Sisodia congratulated the newly elected members and said the Zila Parishad had an important role in accelerating development in the district. He urged the members to ensure that the benefits of government welfare schemes reached eligible beneficiaries.

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Additional District Magistrate and Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Sachin Sharma clarified that the House did not have the authority to alter the design of a project or scheme, revise its sanctioned budget or transfer funds from one scheme to another. He said members were responsible for monitoring the progress and quality of development works in their areas.

During the meeting, Atul Sharma, member from the Chopal ward, raised concerns over roads, bus services and drinking water schemes. Officials said the tender for the metalling and tarring of the Kargoli Nala-Deha road had been awarded and work would begin within a week.

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Kotgarh member Sandeep Sharol raised issues concerning the upgradation of Kotgarh hospital, the Kurpan drinking water project and restoration of closed bus routes. Officials said Rs 288 crore had been spent on the Kurpan project and an additional Rs 49 crore was required to complete the work.

Junga member Khush Vikram Sen raised road and drinking water issues. The House also discussed the restoration of bus routes and completion of road projects.