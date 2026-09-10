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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla’s Arshita, Kangra’s Ritk join Army as Lieutenants

Shimla’s Arshita, Kangra’s Ritk join Army as Lieutenants

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Tribune Reporters
Shimla/Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:06 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Lt Arshita Pirta with her parents
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Arshita Pirta of Shimla and Ritk Guleria of Kangra district have been commissioned as Lieutenants in the Indian Army.

Pirta, who hails from Jhalri village in Jubbal tehsil of Shimla, was commissioned from the Officers Training Academy, Gaya, in Bihar. She completed her Class X and XII from Loreto Convent Tara Hall and later pursued a BE in Aerospace from Chandigarh University.

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Pirta attributed her achievement to her grandparents and parents.

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Guleria, who hails from Bangoli village in the Haripur area of Kangra district, was also commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army. He comes from a family steeped in military values.

His parents, Honorary Risaldar Major Dilbag Guleria and Sanjna Guleria, joined him at the passing-out parade, sharing

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a moment of pride and

emotion.

The occasion marked the beginning of Guleria's military career and the continuation of his family's legacy of service to the nation.

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