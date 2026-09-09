Shimla’s Arshita Pirta commissioned as Lieutenant in Indian Army
Jhalri village native completes training at Officers Training Academy, Gaya, after earning an engineering degree in Aerospace
Shimla’s Arshita Pirta has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army after completing her training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, Bihar.
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Shimla’s Arshita Pirta has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army after completing her training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, Bihar.
Pirta, a native of Jhalri village in Jubbal tehsil of Shimla district, completed her Class 10 and Class 12 education at Loreto Convent Tara Hall. She went on to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Aerospace from Chandigarh University.
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Pirta credited her achievement to her grandparents and parents, saying they had been a constant source of inspiration throughout her journey.
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