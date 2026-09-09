Shimla’s Arshita Pirta commissioned as Lieutenant in Indian Army

Shimla’s Arshita Pirta has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army after completing her training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, Bihar.

Pirta, a native of Jhalri village in Jubbal tehsil of Shimla district, completed her Class 10 and Class 12 education at Loreto Convent Tara Hall. She went on to pursue a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Aerospace from Chandigarh University.

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Pirta credited her achievement to her grandparents and parents, saying they had been a constant source of inspiration throughout her journey.