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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla's Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties to get more doctors, paramedics

Shimla's Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties to get more doctors, paramedics

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The daily OPD footfall at AIMSS Chamiana exceeds 1,000 patients.
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The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the creation, redistribution and rationalisation of posts at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS), Chamiana, Shimla, to strengthen super-specialty healthcare, medical education and clinical services.

A government spokesperson said the decision aims to ensure adequate availability of doctors and paramedical staff. It includes the creation of additional posts and the transfer and redistribution of existing sanctioned positions from Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and other departments of AIMSS.

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In critical care medicine, the approved positions include professors, assistant professors, associate professors and senior residents. Additional faculty and resident posts have also been approved in anaesthesia, surgical gastroenterology and radiology to strengthen specialist treatment and teaching facilities. The staffing plan also provides for one dietician, two Central Sterile Services Department supervisors and one chief pharmacist.

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The government has further approved filling 50 posts each of security personnel, sanitary workers and ward attendants. The move is expected to strengthen hospital support services and patient care.

In addition, approval has been granted for five laboratory technicians each in pathology, biochemistry, microbiology and the blood bank. The sanctioned recruitment also includes four Arogya Mitras, two physiotherapists, three drivers and one junior office assistant (IT).

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The government has also approved the hiring of two buses to support the institute’s operational requirements. According to the spokesperson, the measures are intended to improve staffing levels, strengthen departmental functioning and enhance the delivery of super-specialty healthcare services at AIMSS-Chamiana.

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