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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla's Auckland High School for Boys win first-ever Zonal ASISC U-19 cricket championship

Shimla's Auckland High School for Boys win first-ever Zonal ASISC U-19 cricket championship

Anurag Thakur bags Man of the Match and Best Batsman awards in title-winning performance

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:59 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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In a significant achievement in the school’s sporting journey, Auckland House School (AHS) for Boys has won its first Zonal ASISC U-19 Cricket Tournament title at Kullu Valley School. The team defeated Sacred Heart School to win the championship.

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AHS batted first and posted an impressive total of 142 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 12 overs.

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Chasing the target, Sacred Heart School put up a spirited fight but was restricted to 128 runs for 5 wickets, handing AHS a well-earned 14-run victory and the championship trophy.

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Anurag Thakur delivered a match-winning performance and was adjudged both Man of the Match and Best Batsman. His explosive innings of 38 runs off just 12 balls, featuring three sixes and four boundaries, proved crucial in securing the victory.

Shashwat Thakur was awarded the Best Bowler title for his outstanding spell of 2 wickets for 11 runs in 2 overs.

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The team’s remarkable consistency and collective effort throughout the tournament earned every squad member qualification for the Regional ASISC Tournament.

The school management congratulated the players and coaching staff on this historic achievement, describing the victory as a testament to discipline, perseverance, teamwork and the spirit of excellence that Auckland House School for Boys strives to instil in its students.

“This memorable triumph will remain a proud chapter in the school’s sporting legacy and an inspiration for future generations of athletes” said the school Principal.

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