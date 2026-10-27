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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla's Auckland House skaters shine in Chandigarh championship

Shimla's Auckland House skaters shine in Chandigarh championship

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Skaters at the Chandigarh Open Speed Skating Championship.
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Skaters of Auckland House School won several medals at the Chandigarh Open Speed Skating Championship-2026, held at the Sector 10 Indoor Skating Rink on Sunday.

Gagan Nasrali, Inder Pal, Pankaj Prabhakar, Pankaj Chaurasiya and Navneet Singh organised the championship with the support of the Bharat Sports Management Group (BSMG). A total of 162 participants from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi competed in the 300m and 500m races under the Fit India and Khelo India initiatives.

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In the girls’ category, Naviya Verma and Aruhi Shahi won two gold medals each, while Ivaana Singh secured one gold and one silver medal. Anaisha Thakur won two silver medals, while Anwesha Sharma and Aaruhi Katoch bagged one silver and one bronze medal each. Aliyah Sakina and Chetna Sood won one bronze medal each.

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In the boys’ category, Smaksh Barota won two gold medals, while Aayan Reakta and Avyaan Jadiak secured two silver medals each. Ayushman Anand won a bronze medal.

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