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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla’s Auckland House student secures 3rd rank in India, 8th in Asia at Asian Open Speed Skating Trophy

Shimla’s Auckland House student secures 3rd rank in India, 8th in Asia at Asian Open Speed Skating Trophy

Competing on an international platform against some of Asia’s finest young speed skaters, Tejasvi Kuthiala showcased exceptional speed, skill, determination and composure in the highly competitive 500-metre event

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:39 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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A student of Shimla’s Auckland House School has secured third rank in India and eighth rank in Asia at the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy 2026, held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, from August 17 to 20.

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Competing on an international platform against some of Asia’s finest young speed skaters, Tejasvi Kuthiala showcased exceptional speed, skill, determination and composure in the highly competitive 500-metre event.

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The championship brought together athletes from across Asia, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong.

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The school management stated that Tejasvi’s achievement is a testament to the power of dedication, perseverance and a strong sporting spirit. “Performing at such a high level on an international stage is a significant accomplishment and an inspiration for fellow students aspiring to excel in sports,” they said.

The school community extended its heartfelt congratulations to Tejasvi and expressed pride in the young athlete’s achievement.

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