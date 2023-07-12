Shimla’s Bhattakuffar fruit mandi damaged due to landslide

Shimla, July 12
A portion of the Bhattakuffar fruit mandi located on the outskirts of Shimla collapsed due to a landslide on Wednesday.
However, the commission agents continue trading in other portion of the marketyard.
The APMC had issued orders to stop the trade from this mandi but the arhtiyas have not complied with the orders yet.
IIT-Mandi had in 2022 declared the Bhattakuffer Fruit Mandi unsafe for trading and gathering of people until remedial measures are taken to restore the site that was damaged in a landslide some years back.
