 Shimla’s Bhattakuffar fruit mandi damaged due to landslide : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Shimla’s Bhattakuffar fruit mandi damaged due to landslide

Shimla’s Bhattakuffar fruit mandi damaged due to landslide

The APMC had issued orders to stop the trade from this mandi but the arhtiyas have not complied with the orders yet

Shimla’s Bhattakuffar fruit mandi damaged due to landslide

A portion of the Bhattakuffar fruit mandi collapsed due to a landslide on Wednesday. Video Grab



Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 12

A portion of the Bhattakuffar fruit mandi located on the outskirts of Shimla collapsed due to a landslide on Wednesday.

However, the commission agents continue trading in other portion of the marketyard.

The APMC had issued orders to stop the trade from this mandi but the arhtiyas have not complied with the orders yet.

IIT-Mandi had in 2022 declared the Bhattakuffer Fruit Mandi unsafe for trading and gathering of people until remedial measures are taken to restore the site that was damaged in a landslide some years back. 

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

GST Council approves 28 pc tax on online gaming; clarifies on taxation of utility vehicle

2
Entertainment

Meet the man Katrina Kaif spent most time with in last 20 years

3
Nation

Double murder rocks Bengaluru: Ex-employee allegedly kills CEO, managing director of tech firm

4
Punjab

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda admitted to hospital, son Maninder urges people not to believe rumours

5
Himachal

Vehicular traffic resumes on Chandigarh-Shimla highway; Manali-Chandigarh highway still closed for traffic

6
Chandigarh

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

7
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

8
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

9
Himachal

30 houses, 40 shops washed away in flooded Sainj river in Kullu, CM conducts aerial survey

10
Himachal

Rain no hindrance: Shimla boy ties knot with Kullu girl online

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

Yamuna water level breaks 44-year old record as it swells to...

Breach in Ghaggar causes floods in Moonak area of Punjab’s Sangrur

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

In Jalandhar, the breach in the Dhussi bundh widens

Rain havoc: Relief measures going on war footing in Punjab and Haryana

Rain havoc: Relief measures being taken on a war footing in Punjab and Haryana

The heavy rainfall has left behind a trail of destruction wi...

Heavy snow on way to Chandratal lake hindering evacuation of 293 stranded tourists

Heavy snow on way to Chandratal lake hindering evacuation of 293 stranded tourists

The state government has deployed six choppers to evacuate s...

2,000 tourists stranded in Kasol evacuated, says Himachal CM Sukhu

2,000 tourists stranded in Kasol evacuated, says Himachal CM Sukhu

Road rescue teams are now clearing the snow enroute Chandert...


Cities

View All

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

After langar, SGPC offers free medical aid to flood victims

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Traffic restored on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Panchkula: Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

Cops recover body parts from wooded area in north Delhi

Tackling tomato prices: Consumer Affairs Dept orders procurement from mandis for distribution in major consumption centres

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Yamuna breaches danger mark, evacuation begins in Delhi

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Two breaches in dhussi bundh, 15 villages in Shahkot submerged

Poisonous gas kills 3 in Nawanshahr

Crops on 5,500 hectares destroyed in Lohian block

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

Breach in Ghaggar causes floods in Moonak area of Punjab’s Sangrur

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Patiala villages still waterlogged, rescue ops gather pace

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi