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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla’s delightful charms

Shimla’s delightful charms

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Prachi Chauhan
Updated At : 09:04 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has issued an orange alert for Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi and Kullu districts for May 29. File
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“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet” — these are Shakespeare’s oft-quoted lines. However, the reality is that names matter, especially when it comes to history-laden places.

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Born and raised in Shimla, I find each place here has a story, each pathway and many a tree has an anecdote to share. All you need to do is to hear, see, and get drenched in the delight of a city where history resides in many a nook and crevice.

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One such site is the Indian Institute of Advanced Study where the bronze statue of ‘The Dancing Girl’, hardly 4 inches tall, extols the architectural wonders of ancient India.

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The figurine is an installation by Subodh Kerkar. The statue’s graceful pose and her coiled hair and jewels speak of India’s social life then and the beauty of its women.

However, the splendour of this little sculpture, at times, pales in comparison to the beauty and stillness of the Queen of Hills and often goes unnoticed.

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