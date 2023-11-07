Shimla’s ex-Mayors share views on development, income generation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 6

The Shimla Municipal Corporation today convened a meeting of former Mayors and Deputy Mayors in which they gave suggestions on development works, revenue generation for the local body, disaster management, parking issues and drainage system, among other issues pertaining to the city.

Mayor Surender Chauhan said: “Former Mayors and Deputy Mayors shared their valuable suggestions on development of Shimla. These suggestions will be shared with the state government and as per their viability, would be implemented in letter and spirit. There are many properties of the corporation in the city, which need to be identified as they can become a major source of income.”

Chauhan added: “Powers of the local bodies in terms of 74th amendment were also discussed. The focus of the meeting was on seeking suggestions for income generation and development of the city. They shared that Smart City projects are moving at a slow pace so they need to be expedited. The matter of levying green tax was also discussed.”

Sanjay Chauhan, former Mayor of the Shimla MC said: “The municipal bodies have not been getting powers as enshrined in the 74th amendment. So it was unanimously decided that 18 powers, including planning, drinking water, forest care and roads, be given to the local bodies in the state.”

