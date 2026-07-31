Shimla’s green shield: Govt to buy pvt plots in no-construction zones

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved a compensation mechanism for landowners whose vacant plots will fall within the proposed no-construction zones in Shimla, marking a significant departure from the policy adopted over two decades ago. Along with imposing a blanket ban on fresh construction in several ecologically sensitive and congested parts of the town, the government has decided to purchase vacant land from willing owners at government-notified rates.

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The move is aimed at ensuring that landowners are not left at a financial disadvantage after being barred from developing their properties. Once the notification is issued, no new construction will be permitted on vacant plots located within the identified no-construction zones. Owners, however, will have the option of selling their land to the government if they wish to avail themselves of compensation.

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Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to protecting Shimla’s greenery and preserving its natural charm. “People visit Shimla to experience its pristine environment. The objective is to safeguard the city’s green cover and prevent further pressure on its fragile ecosystem,” he said. The no-construction zone will cover areas above the road stretching through Sanjauli, College of Excellence, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Lakkar Bazaar, the Ridge, Rani Jhansi Park, Mall Road, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Clark’s Hotel, Oak Over, Chotta Shimla and back to Sanjauli.

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The latest decision marks a major policy shift from the blanket construction ban imposed in December 2000, when 17 green belts were declared no-construction zones without any compensation for affected landowners. At that time, nearly 100 plot owners were impacted and later formed an association demanding permission to build need-based two-and-a-half-storey houses. Their demand was eventually addressed after the Supreme Court approved the Shimla Development Plan 2041.

This time, the number of affected landowners is expected to be significantly higher, making the compensation policy crucial for balancing environmental conservation with property rights.