DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla’s green shield: Govt to buy pvt plots in no-construction zones

Shimla’s green shield: Govt to buy pvt plots in no-construction zones

article_Author
Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:41 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shimla's latest no-construction policy seeks to strike a balance between environmental conservation and private property rights. Photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved a compensation mechanism for landowners whose vacant plots will fall within the proposed no-construction zones in Shimla, marking a significant departure from the policy adopted over two decades ago. Along with imposing a blanket ban on fresh construction in several ecologically sensitive and congested parts of the town, the government has decided to purchase vacant land from willing owners at government-notified rates.

Advertisement

The move is aimed at ensuring that landowners are not left at a financial disadvantage after being barred from developing their properties. Once the notification is issued, no new construction will be permitted on vacant plots located within the identified no-construction zones. Owners, however, will have the option of selling their land to the government if they wish to avail themselves of compensation.

Advertisement

Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to protecting Shimla’s greenery and preserving its natural charm. “People visit Shimla to experience its pristine environment. The objective is to safeguard the city’s green cover and prevent further pressure on its fragile ecosystem,” he said. The no-construction zone will cover areas above the road stretching through Sanjauli, College of Excellence, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Lakkar Bazaar, the Ridge, Rani Jhansi Park, Mall Road, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Clark’s Hotel, Oak Over, Chotta Shimla and back to Sanjauli.

Advertisement

The latest decision marks a major policy shift from the blanket construction ban imposed in December 2000, when 17 green belts were declared no-construction zones without any compensation for affected landowners. At that time, nearly 100 plot owners were impacted and later formed an association demanding permission to build need-based two-and-a-half-storey houses. Their demand was eventually addressed after the Supreme Court approved the Shimla Development Plan 2041.

This time, the number of affected landowners is expected to be significantly higher, making the compensation policy crucial for balancing environmental conservation with property rights.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts