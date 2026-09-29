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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla's Loreto Convent students bring ‘A Christmas Carol’ to life

Shimla's Loreto Convent students bring ‘A Christmas Carol’ to life

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Students perform during the annual concert of Loreto Convent School Tara Hall, in Shimla.
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Students of Loreto Convent School Tara Hall, Shimla, presented a captivating theatrical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ timeless classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ during the school’s annual concert. The production was based on the theme of transformation, compassion and the rediscovery of the human spirit.

The production brought the stage alive with mesmerising dance performances, musical renditions and powerful dialogues. The central message of the play was that true wealth lies not in material possessions but in kindness, relationships, generosity and the willingness to care for others. Scrooge’s transformation served as a reminder that it is never too late to change, make amends and choose compassion over indifference.

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The presentation also connected Dickens’ message with contemporary life, reminding the audience of the importance of empathy in a world increasingly marked by stress, competition, materialism and social isolation. The story encouraged everyone to look beyond themselves, value human relationships and become a source of hope and kindness in the lives of others — the true message of Christmas.

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The event brought together 670 students from classes VI to X, along with teachers, parents, distinguished guests, PTA members and heads of various schools, for an evening of music, drama and meaningful reflection.

Neelima Kanwar, Dean, Faculty of Languages, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), was the chief guest on the occasion. In her address, she appreciated the efforts of the students and the teachers and emphasised the importance of nurturing not only academic excellence but also character, compassion, responsibility and a spirit of service.

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Principal Reetu Sharma expressed her gratitude to the chief guest, dignitaries and parents for their presence. She also appreciated and acknowledged the students, teaching staff, support staff and the entire team for their hard work and dedication in making the event a great success.

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