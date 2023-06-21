Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 20

Much to the chagrin of environmentalists, the 17 green belts in Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla are all set to be thrown open for construction activity after more than two decades. These were declared no-construction zones in December 2000.

After receiving the go-ahead from the Supreme Court on May 3 (2023), to notify the Draft Shimla Development Plan (DSDP), the state Cabinet gave nod to the document last evening. However, the SC has ordered that the document should not be implemented for a month after being notified. The next hearing is on July 12.

The implementation of the DSDP, also called ‘Vision 2041’, will clear the decks for construction activity in these green belts, spread over 414 hectares. Even though the government proposes to allow need-based construction of one floor and an attic, yet the move to allow construction in the green belts, considered lungs of the town, has the environmentalists fuming.

There have been repeated attempts under successive regimes to grant partial relaxation in construction in the green belts, but court interventions prevented such moves. These proposals, allegedly under pressure from realtors and influential persons, were moved despite the environment impact assessment (EIA) report of the 17 green belts, undertaken in December 2013 by the Department of Environment, recommending banning all constructions in the entire Shimla Planning Area. It was in May 30, 2015, that the NGT put brakes on any move to throw open the green belts for construction following a petition filed by an environmentalist, Yogender Mohan Sengupta.

“Spurt in haphazard construction has gobbled up vast stretches of lush green belts in and around the capital town and now, the concrete jungle is spreading its reach beyond the peripheral areas, which needs to be curbed,” said the EIA report. Sengupta, who continues to wage a battle to save whatever little is left of the town, is vehemently opposed to opening green belts for construction.

A representation was made by about 60 plot owners in green belts to allow them need-based constructions on their plots bought before the ban in 2000 as they were now sandwiched between buildings. However, there are fears that the relaxation will lead to a spurt in construction activity in the green belts, which have largely remained protected.

It is the previous BJP regime which decided to allow construction activity in the green belts with an eye on the 2022 Assembly polls. But with NGT halting notifying of the DSDP, the move could not materialise. The Congress regime too decided to push the DSDP. Shimla is still expanding on the basis of the 1979 Interim Development Plan (IDP) in the absence of a DP.