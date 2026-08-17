Shimla’s Major gets Sena Medal

Major Arnav Bali, who hails from Shimla, has been conferred the Sena Medal (Gallantry) for displaying exemplary courage during an intense counter-insurgency operation in Kashmir last year. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to him on Independence Day. “It’s a huge honour for the family and our hometown Shimla. He has made us immensely proud,” said Neelam Bali, the Major’s aunt.

Advertisement

Major Bali is a second-generation soldier. His father, PM Bali, retired as a Lieutenant General after nearly four decades of distinguished service in the Army. Major Bali completed his schooling at St Edward’s School in Shimla before clearing the NDA examination and joining the Indian Army.

Advertisement

Last September, while serving with 9 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Major Bali led a high-stakes counter-terrorism operation in the heavily forested terrain of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

As the search columns closed in, the terrorists hiding in the forest opened fire. Major Bali suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, while another bullet got lodged in his vertebrae. “He was critical and remained in hospital for six months. After undergoing multiple surgeries, he has recovered fully and is back on duty,” said his proud aunt.