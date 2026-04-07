Shimla’s Mehli panchayat to become model solar village, gets Rs 1-crore reward

Mehli gram panchayat in Shimla district, which has been selected under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, will be developed as a model solar village, said Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap while chairing a district-level meeting here on Monday. He added that around 10 villages (Kumarsain, Duttnagar, Baonda, Shingla, Kitbadi, Chhakrail, Tyal, Sarahan, Mehli and Perhech) were initially selected under the scheme. “A deadline of February 28, 2026, was given to these villages to fulfil the required formalities. However, only Mehli panchayat was able to complete the formalities within the stipulated time and would now receive a prize of Rs 1 crore,” he asserted.

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Kashyap said, “So far, the district has received about 657 applications under the scheme. The installation work has been completed on 231 projects, which will generate 803 kW of solar energy. Inspections of 231 projects have been completed and subsidies have been provided for 204 projects.”

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He emphasised the need to promote the scheme and increase public participation. He said that it had the potential to significantly empower families by encouraging the adoption of solar energy. “Panchayats will receive a one-time incentive of Rs 1,000 for each solar rooftop installation,” he added.

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The Deputy Commissioner urged the panchayat representatives to actively create awareness among people so that panchayats could also avail of financial incentives offered by the government. He said, “Approved by the Central Government on February 29, 2024, the scheme aims to increase rooftop solar energy capacity and enable residential homes to generate their own electricity. Under the scheme, a 60 per cent subsidy is provided on the cost of solar units up to 2 kW and a 40 per cent subsidy on additional capacity from 2 kW to 3 kW, with a maximum limit of 3 kW. A subsidy of Rs 85,000 is provided for up to 3 kW.”

Kashyap said that to avail of the benefits of the scheme, an applicant must be a citizen of India and should have a house with a roof suitable for the installation of solar panels. Also, the house must also have a valid electricity connection and the applicant’s family must not have previously received any other subsidy for solar panels, he added.