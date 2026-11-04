Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla’s steep climb to get easier: Lakkar Bazaar-Ridge funicular ride set for November 30 launch

Shimla’s steep climb to get easier: Lakkar Bazaar-Ridge funicular ride set for November 30 launch

Being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 15.5 crore, the facility is being jointly developed by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC)

article_Author
Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:52 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
At present, trial runs and safety inspections of the funicular facility are underway. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

The journey between the Lakkar Bazaar Old Bus Stand area and the iconic The Ridge will soon become more exciting and relaxing, as people will soon be able to enjoy a funicular rail ride, providing them with a suitable alternative to walking up the steep stretch to reach The Ridge.

Being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 15.5 crore, the facility is being jointly developed by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC). It is expected to accommodate around 8 to 10 people at a time. The project is in its final stage and is expected to be ready by November 30. At present, trial runs and safety inspections of the facility are underway.

Advertisement

Speaking about the project, Mayor Surinder Chauhan said, “The primary objective of introducing the funicular facility is to provide tourists with direct access to Mall Road and The Ridge. With the introduction of this facility, tourists and locals will get a new experience as they will be able to enjoy panoramic views of the picturesque valleys and natural beauty of the city from an elevated vantage point. Additionally, a selfie point will also be developed in the area to provide people with an opportunity to capture the scenic beauty.”

Advertisement

“The facility will particularly benefit senior citizens and local residents who find it difficult to climb the steep stretch between Lakkar Bazaar and The Ridge. This facility will make the journey considerably easier and more convenient for them,” he said.

He said that another crucial project was also underway in the city under which a lift is being installed alongside Auckland Tunnel. “The agency involved in the construction work has set a target of completing it by March 2027. The facility is expected to provide considerable relief to people commuting through the area,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts