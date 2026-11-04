Shimla’s steep climb to get easier: Lakkar Bazaar-Ridge funicular ride set for November 30 launch

The journey between the Lakkar Bazaar Old Bus Stand area and the iconic The Ridge will soon become more exciting and relaxing, as people will soon be able to enjoy a funicular rail ride, providing them with a suitable alternative to walking up the steep stretch to reach The Ridge.

Being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 15.5 crore, the facility is being jointly developed by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC). It is expected to accommodate around 8 to 10 people at a time. The project is in its final stage and is expected to be ready by November 30. At present, trial runs and safety inspections of the facility are underway.

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Speaking about the project, Mayor Surinder Chauhan said, “The primary objective of introducing the funicular facility is to provide tourists with direct access to Mall Road and The Ridge. With the introduction of this facility, tourists and locals will get a new experience as they will be able to enjoy panoramic views of the picturesque valleys and natural beauty of the city from an elevated vantage point. Additionally, a selfie point will also be developed in the area to provide people with an opportunity to capture the scenic beauty.”

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“The facility will particularly benefit senior citizens and local residents who find it difficult to climb the steep stretch between Lakkar Bazaar and The Ridge. This facility will make the journey considerably easier and more convenient for them,” he said.

He said that another crucial project was also underway in the city under which a lift is being installed alongside Auckland Tunnel. “The agency involved in the construction work has set a target of completing it by March 2027. The facility is expected to provide considerable relief to people commuting through the area,” he said.