In a significant achievement, the Municipal Council of Theog in Shimla district has been ranked among the top 20 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the country in the Swachh Survekshan.

Swachh Survekshan is the country’s annual cleanliness assessment and ranking exercise. It was launched in 2016 by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the objective of encouraging healthy competition among ULBs and promoting improved sanitation, cleanliness and sustainable waste management practices across the country.

A spokesperson for the state government said here today that over the nine editions of Swachh Survekshan conducted so far, Himachal Pradesh had consistently made its presence felt and received awards and recognition in various categories for its efforts to improve urban sanitation, cleanliness and solid waste management.

“However, this year’s achievement holds special significance as, for the first time, the state’s recognition has been conferred in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu. With a renewed commitment towards making Himachal Pradesh cleaner, greener and more sustainable, the state government made concerted efforts to improve the overall performance of ULBs under the survey,” he said.

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“This achievement reflects the dedication and collective efforts of the Urban Development Department, the Directorate of Urban Development through various schemes, municipal authorities, sanitation workers and citizens. It also demonstrates the state government’s commitment to strengthening urban sanitation infrastructure, improving waste management systems, ensuring public participation and promoting sustainable cleanliness practices,” he added.