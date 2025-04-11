DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shinku La, Deepak Taal thrown open for tourists

Shinku La, Deepak Taal thrown open for tourists

Dipender Manta
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The picturesque Deepak Taal in Lahaul Spiti. File Photo
In a major development for tourism promotion and connectivity in the high-altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the Shinku La on the Darcha–Shinku La–Padum road was officially reopened for tourist activities today by the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had restored this strategically vital road on April 8 for traffic, reconnecting the remote Lahaul valley of Himachal Pradesh with the Zanskar valley in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Rahul Kumar, confirmed that the route was now open for tourist movement, though under stipulated conditions due to unpredictable weather. Traffic on this route would be regulated on alternate days. On Thursday, vehicles were allowed to travel from Lahaul towards Zanskar, while on Friday, movement will be permitted from Zanskar to Lahaul. The window for travel has been fixed from 9 am to 1 pm each day.

Only 4x4 vehicles and those equipped with snow chains will be permitted on the route due to lingering snow and challenging road conditions. Authorities have urged travellers to adhere to safety protocols issued by the district administration.

Simultaneously, partial access has also been granted on the Manali–Leh highway, where tourists are now allowed to travel up to Deepak Taal, a scenic spot located beyond Darcha. The BRO continues restoration work on the Baralacha La section of the highway, which remains closed for now. Tourist movement on the Darcha–Deepak Taal stretch is allowed daily from 9 AM to 2 PM, depending on prevailing weather conditions.

The Manali–Koksar road has also been opened for tourists up to Kutbihal, further enhancing regional accessibility.

With the reopening of these iconic snow-covered destinations, a significant surge in tourist footfall is expected in the Lahaul valley in the coming days. The availability of snow in abundance offers ample opportunities for recreational activities and scenic experiences.

DC Rahul Kumar reiterated the importance of adhering to safety norms and guidelines to prevent any untoward incidents. Tourists have been advised to stay updated with weather forecasts and follow advisories issued by the administration during their visit.

