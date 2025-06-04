Shipki-La to be opened for tourists on June 10

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi yesterday said Shipki-La, a mountain pass along China in Kinnaur district, will be opened for Indian tourists from June 10. “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will open the pass for tourists on June 10,” said the minister.

“Tourists will need to show their Aadhar cards to visit the place once it is opened for public,” said Negi.

The minister said the objective behind opening up the place for tourists was to prevent migration from border areas and ensure that there was no incursion from across the border.

Shipki-La is an ancient trade route with China, but it was closed down after the Covid outbreak in 2020. The trade through this route is done through barter system.

The minister further said that the distance to Kailsah Mansarovar from Shipki-La would be less than 100 km. “If India and China reach an agreement and this route is opened up for tourists, it will offer a big boost to tourism,” he said.