Shipki La trade: Kinnaur traders seek Rs 5 lakh trading cap, wider goods list

With cross-border trade between India and China through the Shipki La resuming after a six-year hiatus, traders from Kinnaur have demanded a substantial revision of the existing trading framework, saying the current norms are no longer suited to present-day economic realities.

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The Kinnaur Indo-China Trade Association has sought an increase in the daily trading limit from the existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per trader, citing the appreciation of the Chinese Yuan, inflation and rising transportation costs. The association has submitted a memorandum to Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, urging him to take up the matter with the Ministries of External Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Home Affairs and the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

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The demand comes close on the heels of the revival of border trade, with 16 traders from different villages of Kinnaur having crossed into Tibet last week carrying goods after the long suspension of commercial exchanges.

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“The existing daily trading limit of Rs 2 lakh is no longer adequate for viable commercial trade. We have requested that it be enhanced to Rs 5 lakh per trader,” said Hishey Negi, president of the Kinnaur Indo-China Trade Association. He said the trading ceiling should be revised periodically in line with inflation and fluctuations in currency exchange rates.

Apart from raising the trading limit, the association has sought a comprehensive revision of the export and import lists to reflect current market demand. Traders have urged the government to permit the import of cosmetics, tea, copper and brass products, Chinese crockery, solar products, handicrafts, herbal and processed food items, agricultural implements and electronic goods.

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On the export side, they have proposed the inclusion of rajmah, honey, ayurvedic medicines and raw cotton, arguing that expanding the export basket would significantly improve the volume and profitability of border trade.

A major demand of the traders is the establishment of a livestock quarantine and animal health centre at Shipki La to facilitate livestock trade, which they say enjoys strong demand on both sides of the border. According to the association, the continued restriction on livestock trade has been one of the biggest impediments to the growth of commerce in the region, particularly because of the high demand for the Chihu goat in India.

The traders have also called for the construction of a motorable road up to the designated trading point across the border. At present, goods are transported on mule tracks, with each mule capable of carrying only around 90 kg. This, they say, not only increases transportation costs but also limits the volume of trade and reduces commercial viability.

Officially, border trade through Shipki La is permitted from June 1 to November 30 every year, though commercial activity generally peaks during October and November. Trade through the route, which resumed in 1992, has witnessed steady growth over the years despite occasional disruptions due to geopolitical tensions such as the Doklam standoff.

The value of trade had risen sharply from Rs 8.59 crore in 2016 to Rs 59.21 crore in 2017. At present, 36 items are allowed for export and 20 for import. The last major revision of the trade list was carried out in 2012, when around a dozen new products were added to boost cross-border commerce.

The wishlist from Kinnaur

The revival of Shipki La trade has rekindled hopes in Kinnaur, but traders say the framework governing border commerce has failed to keep pace with changing economic realities

They want the daily trading cap raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, expansion of import and export lists, restoration of livestock trade through a quarantine facility, and construction of a motorable road to the trading point

According to the association, these reforms would make the trade route commercially viable, create employment in the border region and strengthen India's strategic presence along the Indo-China frontier