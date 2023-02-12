Shivratri fair sports events from Feb 20: SP

Mandi, February 11
Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri has said that the sports events to be held as part of the weeklong international Shivratri fair will kick start from February 20. Wrestling, volleyball and rangoli competitions etc. will be organised during the fair.
This year, three new sports competitions (badminton, boxing and kick boxing) would also be introduced, the SP said. All these competitions would be of district and state-level, she added.
“The volleyball competition will be held from February 21 to 23, kabaddi competition from February 21 to 24 and the rangoli competition for children on February 19,” the SP said.
A marathon would be organised on February 24 at 7 am. There would also be a three-km fun run for senior citizens, she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...