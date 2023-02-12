Shivratri fair sports events from Feb 20: SP

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 11

Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri has said that the sports events to be held as part of the weeklong international Shivratri fair will kick start from February 20. Wrestling, volleyball and rangoli competitions etc. will be organised during the fair.

This year, three new sports competitions (badminton, boxing and kick boxing) would also be introduced, the SP said. All these competitions would be of district and state-level, she added.

“The volleyball competition will be held from February 21 to 23, kabaddi competition from February 21 to 24 and the rangoli competition for children on February 19,” the SP said.

A marathon would be organised on February 24 at 7 am. There would also be a three-km fun run for senior citizens, she added.