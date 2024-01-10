SHO caught taking bribe

Solan, January 9
A team of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau at Baddi led by DSP Pratibha Chauhan today caught the SHO, Manpura, red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe from an accused in a criminal case.
Vigilance SP Anjum Ara said Lalit Kumar, SHO, Manpura, was arrested while accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe from an accused for favouring him in a criminal case.
