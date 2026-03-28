Shobha yatra marks end of Suket Devta fair in Mandi

The five-day state-level Suket Devta fair organised on the occasion of Navratris concluded ceremoniously at Sundernagar in Mandi district on Friday. Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board, presided over the closing ceremony. He offered prayers at the revered Mahamaya Temple and participated in a grand religious procession (shobha yatra) that commenced from the temple and culminated at the Jawahar Park fairground.

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A traditional Kanjak Pujan ceremony was organised at the Community Hall of the Krishak Training Centre on the occasion of Navami. Pathania released a commemorative souvenir published for the fair. He also presented ceremonial offerings (chadars and nazrana) to the visiting deities and sought their blessings.

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Pathania said that the fairs and festivals of Himachal Pradesh symbolised its rich cultural legacy. He underlined the importance of preserving these traditions for future generations, stating that they strengthen the state’s identity and social fabric.

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He said that the Himachali culture, known for its simplicity, honesty, and deep-rooted traditions, holds a unique place in the country. Festivals celebrated throughout the year, he added, infused new energy among people and promoted communal harmony.

He praised the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and said that the state government was implementing several welfare schemes for the benefit of the public. He applauded the fair’s theme, “Nasha Mukt Sundernagar” and stressed the need to guide the youth to stay away from substance abuse. He encourage the youth to concentrate on education and take part in sports and social activities.

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The event concluded on a vibrant note, reflecting devotion, tradition and strong community participation.