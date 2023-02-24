Shobha yatra marks Shivratri fair

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 23

A shobha yatra of Baba Bhootnath was taken out in the city today as part of the weeklong Shivratri fair. Hundreds of people, including saints and Naga Sadhus, took part in the yatra, which started from the banks of the Beas near the Victoria Bridge and culminated at Baba Bhootnath temple.

A tableau depicting the marriage of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati was part of the yatra. People, including saints, were seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Bum bum Bhole’.

Ritika Jindal, SDM, Mandi Sadar, also took part in the yatra. She was seen managing arrangements for the yatra to avoid inconvenience to the participants.

Local people appreciated the decision of the district administration to organise the shobha yatra of Baba Bhootnath in a grand way.

Devanand Saraswati, Mahant of Baba Bhootnath temple, said, “It is a fair of Lord Shiva and it should be celebrated in a grand way. I am thankful to the district administration for making proper arrangements for the shobha yatra in the city. A large number of sadhus and local people took part in the yatra.”