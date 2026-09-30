Shobhla Seraj 2.0 fest held in Jibhi valley to mark World Tourism Day

On World Tourism Day on Sunday, the Jibhi Valley Tourism Development Association (JVTDA), along with local tourism stakeholders and Tandi, Khadagad and Sajwad gram panchayats, organised the Shobhla Seraj 2.0 festival. The event highlighted the importance of cleanliness, community participation, local culture and sustainable tourism. Mandi Divisional Commissioner Raj Krishan Pruthi was the chief guest of the event.

The celebrations opened with a community-led cleanliness drive across the Jibhi valley. Residents, tourists, volunteers, panchayat representatives and tourism stakeholders joined hands for the initiative. Supported by Healing Himalayas, Krich Cleaning Pvt Ltd, Seraj Venture and local panchayats, the drive reinforced the JVTDA’s message that cleanliness and responsible behaviour were essential for tourism development. The participation of tourists and prominent citizens added special significance to the campaign.

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The festival also celebrated Seraj’s cultural heritage. Local Mahila Mandals performed traditional Nati while Ashwani Negi presented melodious local songs and ghazals. A key highlight of the festival was the launch of the official website of the JVTDA and the “Shobhla Seraj” coffee table book. These initiatives aim to document and promote the Seraj region’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, tourism potential and community identity while enhancing the digital visibility of local stakeholders.

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Shobhla Seraj 2.0 brought together government officials, elected representatives, panchayati raj institutions, NGOs, tourism stakeholders and visitors to discuss the future of tourism in the Jibhi valley and Seraj. The central message was clear: Tourism must go hand in hand with environmental protection, cultural preservation, community participation and responsible practices.

The JVTDA stated that Shobhla Seraj was not merely an annual festival but a continuing platform for strengthening community participation, protecting heritage and promoting sustainable tourism.