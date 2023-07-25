Shoddy construction exposed

Tonnes of debris that has fallen on the Kalka- Shimla highway has exposed the shoddy construction. The excavated hill slopes have become a risk for commuters, especially at night. The authorities concerned should look into the quality of construction. Tilak, solan
Repair road at the earliest
The road leading to Bagh village in the Tutikandi Ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation has sunk, halting the movement of the vehicles there and troubling commuters. The road should be repaired at the earliest to ensure that commuters do not face inconvenience for long. Rashmi, Tutikandi
Chawai-Dalash road sinking
The Chawai-Dalash road near Barwi is sinking. If it continues to rain over the next few days, a stretch of around 10-15 metre of the road is likely to sink. If there is an obstruction on this road, apple growers will find it extremely hard to transport their produce. The PWD should take immediate action to prevent the road from any damage. Ravinder, dalash
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case
Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...
Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states
SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project
Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...