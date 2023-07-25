Shoddy construction exposed

Tonnes of debris that has fallen on the Kalka- Shimla highway has exposed the shoddy construction. The excavated hill slopes have become a risk for commuters, especially at night. The authorities concerned should look into the quality of construction. Tilak, solan

Repair road at the earliest

The road leading to Bagh village in the Tutikandi Ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation has sunk, halting the movement of the vehicles there and troubling commuters. The road should be repaired at the earliest to ensure that commuters do not face inconvenience for long. Rashmi, Tutikandi

Chawai-Dalash road sinking

The Chawai-Dalash road near Barwi is sinking. If it continues to rain over the next few days, a stretch of around 10-15 metre of the road is likely to sink. If there is an obstruction on this road, apple growers will find it extremely hard to transport their produce. The PWD should take immediate action to prevent the road from any damage. Ravinder, dalash

