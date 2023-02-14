Shoddy road repair work

The shoddy repair work of the Kamli-Bhojnagar road has exposed the lack of monitoring by the Public Works Department. Pebbles and earth are being used to repair the road. The road will be back to its pathetic condition due to the shoddy repair work. —Ajay, Dharampur
Garbage dumpED in the open
Heaps of garbage can be seen near the tunnel in Lower Bazaar. The garbage attracts monkeys and dogs, who spread it further. The authorities concerned should take action against those throwing garbage here. —Ranjan, Shimla
Need to check drug menace
Almost every day, there is news of the police nabbing someone with heroin. Apart from showing the alertness of the police, this also shows how rampant the nefarious business has become. The police and civil society need to work in tandem to check the menace and save our youth from getting trapped. —Devender, Shimla
