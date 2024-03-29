Shoghi villagers affected by 4-lane project call on DC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 28

Expressing their concern over the problems they were facing due to the construction of the Kaithalighat-Dhalli four-lane road, villagers of the Shoghi Gram Panchayat here today met Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and submitted a letter to him.

In a letter addressed to the authorities, Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, state president of the Farmers’ Association, highlighted the issues being faced by residents of Mohali Mohri, Shodhi and Goro Kanavan villages.

The villagers sought a clarity on the extent of the land acquired and proper compensation for affected landowners. They also demanded fair compensation for the loss of land fertility and environmental degradation caused by the project.

Restoration of water supply systems affected by the project and proper drainage systems to prevent waterlogging and ensuring efficient water runoff from the road during monsoon seasons were among their other demands.

The villagers also alleged the lack of action by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) despite repeated attempts to take up these issues with them.

