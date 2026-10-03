Shoolini among world’s top 500 varsities for third consecutive year

Shoolini University retained its place among the world’s Top 500 universities for the third consecutive year in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, released on Thursday. It ranked No. 3 in India and was placed in the 451 to 500 global band.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, ranked 254th while the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences was placed in the 326-350 band. These were the only two Indian institutions ranked ahead of Shoolini, as per a press note.

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Founder Chancellor Prof PK Khosla outlined the university’s next goal: “When we founded Shoolini, we wanted to show that a university in the Himalayan region can compete with the best in the world. Our faculty, researchers and students have given us the confidence to aim higher. Our goal is to be among the world’s Top 200 universities within the next three years.”

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Shoolini ranked 184th globally for Research Quality and third in India for International Outlook. Its overall score was in the 47.4-48.7 range. The university has now been among the world’s Top 500 four times in five years.

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said, “Being recognised among the world’s leading universities is a proud moment for Shoolini. We will continue to invest in research, strengthen our international partnerships and focus on teaching that helps students think, question and create.”

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THE World University Rankings are widely recognised as a global benchmark for higher education. They assess research-intensive universities across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, allowing institutions to compare their performance with universities around the world.