Shoolini fair reflects state’s rich heritage: Himachal Governor

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday said the Shoolini fair is not merely a cultural celebration but a reflection of Himachal’s rich heritage, traditions and deep-rooted faith.

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Presiding over the closing ceremony of the national-level Shoolini fair at Solan, the Governor said such festivals strengthen social harmony, preserve the state’s cultural identity and promote tourism. Lady Governor Bindu Gupta also graced the occasion. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil honoured the Governor.

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Congratulating the district administration and the Shoolini Mela Committee, Gupta appreciated their efforts in organising the historic fair in a well-coordinated manner while preserving its traditional character.

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The Governor pinned badges on newly inducted lifetime members of the Solan Red Cross Society and lauded their commitment to humanitarian service and community welfare. He expressed confidence that their association with the Red Cross would further strengthen voluntary service activities in the district.

On the occasion, the Governor also released a commemorative magazine highlighting the historical, cultural and religious significance of the Shoolini fair. A colourful cultural programme showcasing Himachal’s rich folk traditions was presented by artistes.

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Earlier, the Governor visited the historic Durga Temple at Ganj Bazaar, where he offered prayers and sought the blessings of Goddess Durga for the happiness, prosperity, good health and well-being of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, senior officers, members of the Shoolini Mela Committee, representatives of the Red Cross Society and a large gathering of people were present on the occasion.

The protest, led largely by college students, escalated when demonstrators seized police barricades and blocked the main road at Dhalpur, causing severe inconvenience to commuters. The ensuing traffic gridlock extended up to Sarwari, where an ambulance remained stranded in the chakka jam for nearly two hours.