Shoolini fair to be held after 2 years

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 24

The state-level Shoolini fair will be held after two years from June 24 to 26.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Health and Family Welfare, Ayurveda and Ayush Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal here today to take stock of the preparations. Suggestions were sought from members of the managing committee to celebrate it in a more organised manner.

It could not be held for two successive years owing to Covid. It attracts devotees from far and wide where stalls are also set up by traders to sell their wares. Apart from sports competitions, cultural nights are also held to celebrate the occasion.

Dr Saizal said local artistes should be given prominence in cultural nights which mark the fair.

The fair marks the annual sojourn of Goddess Shoolini to her elder sister Goddess Durga’s temple, located in Ganj Bazaar.