Shoolini University among top 200 global varsities

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 2

Shoolini University has been ranked among the top 200 global universities for the second year in a row in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings for 2023 announced last evening. It is among nine Indian universities to have found a place in the THE rankings.

The university has also bagged the top position in the country for its initiatives to tackle climate change along with Lovely Professional University and Chitkara University.

Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said, “It is a matter of pride that the university has retained its place among top 200 universities.”