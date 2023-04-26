Shoolini University gets PURSE grant

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 25

Shoolini University has received Rs 9 crore under the Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) grant from the Department of Science and Technology for research in the fields of water and cancer.

Shoolini University is one of the four private universities to have been awarded the grant. The grant will be utilised to purchase expensive equipment for research in life science, biology, chemistry, and other related fields. It will also enable the university to set up exceptional infrastructure support, which is not provided in other funding schemes.

Seventy per cent of the grant will be spent on modern equipment required for research, while the remaining funds are to be utilised for consumables, manpower, holding seminars, maintenance, and hand-holding of start-ups and industrial collaborations.

Chancellor Prof P K Khosla said that winning the grant facing stiff competition from hundreds of other universities and institutions in the country was a matter of great pride for Shoolini University.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said the grant would be utilised over a period of four years and the university had been asked to set up a “Project Implementation Group” for the implementation of the programme.

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand said, “This grant will provide us with the resources needed to continue cutting-edge research in areas such as water and cancer and to invest in the latest equipment and infrastructure required to advance our research capabilities.”